Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 165.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 95.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 106,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

