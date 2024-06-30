Argus Reiterates Hold Rating for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Argus in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $206.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after buying an additional 307,398 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,131,000 after buying an additional 271,743 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,733.4% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 247,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,060,000 after purchasing an additional 238,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 211,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.