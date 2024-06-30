ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 283.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 345,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,056. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

