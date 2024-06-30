Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $869,000 Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its position in Procore Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Procore Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Procore Technologies stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,775. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procore Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $75,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,866,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $75,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,866,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 7,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $496,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,374 shares of company stock worth $22,280,965. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.