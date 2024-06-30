Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,416 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $29,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 471,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 388,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.03. 857,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.