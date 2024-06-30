Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 13,940 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 79.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,940 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 396.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,589. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.31.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

