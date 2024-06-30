Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARM stock traded down 3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 163.62. 7,095,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,510,293. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 177.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 126.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is 111.29.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 103.68.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

