ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 87.0% in June

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of ArrowMark Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ArrowMark Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,504. ArrowMark Financial has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

