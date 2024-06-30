Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the May 31st total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Stock Performance
Shares of AABB opened at $0.01 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
