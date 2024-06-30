Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.50. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 163.95%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

