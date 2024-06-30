Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the May 31st total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Assure Stock Performance

IONM stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Assure has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

