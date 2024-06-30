Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March makes up about 0.8% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 68.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 94,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 11.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after buying an additional 69,690 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:PMAR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.92. 5,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $736.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

