Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 116,934 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 156.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.47. 13,957,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,762,266. The company has a market cap of $480.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.88 and its 200 day moving average is $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

