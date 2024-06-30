Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6,100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 16.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 615.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.65. 1,790,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.85. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $312.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

