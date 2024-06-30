Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.7 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,891,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,845. The company has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

