Atticus Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,035. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.