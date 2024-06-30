Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $247.77

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.77 ($3.14) and traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.17). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 247.50 ($3.14), with a volume of 70,417 shares.

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £188.82 million, a PE ratio of 353.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 244.12.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.