Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Autoliv accounts for about 0.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.99. 699,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,976. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.64.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALV

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.