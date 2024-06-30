Avalon Capital Management Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Avalon Capital Management raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.2 %

ET traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,587,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,432,486. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

