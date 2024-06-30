Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Holdings Lessened by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,783 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,936,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 149,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. 229,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,397. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.