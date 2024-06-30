Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,083 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVDE. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance
AVDE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $62.26. 229,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,397. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93.
Avantis International Equity ETF Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
