Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of AVGR opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Avinger has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

