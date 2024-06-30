Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CAR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.57.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR stock opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.62. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $244.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,013,000 after acquiring an additional 105,867 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 165.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,317,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,345.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.