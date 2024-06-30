Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Down 18.2% in June

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aware stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,666 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 0.45% of Aware as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aware stock remained flat at $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,528. Aware has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

