B. Riley Raises NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Price Target to $14.00

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMR. UBS Group increased their price objective on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.15.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SMR

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of SMR stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.17. NuScale Power has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NuScale Power will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 8,873 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,592.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,860 shares in the company, valued at $258,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $339,745. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NuScale Power by 25.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 44.3% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.