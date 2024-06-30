B. Riley Weighs in on Sezzle Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Sezzle in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sezzle’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. Sezzle has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The business had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter.

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $2,048,740.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,807,688.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,226.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $2,048,740.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,807,688.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

