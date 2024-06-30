BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,900 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 517,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.4 days.

BAE Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

BAESF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. 7,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,708. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

