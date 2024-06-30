Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in June

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 619,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 171.2 days.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF remained flat at $1.89 during midday trading on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.
About Banco de Sabadell
