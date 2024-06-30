Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in June

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 619,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 171.2 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF remained flat at $1.89 during midday trading on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

