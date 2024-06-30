Bancor (BNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $78.89 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001017 BTC on major exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $78.89 million and $2.23 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,580.06 or 1.00006801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012675 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00076892 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (BNT) is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,009,766 tokens. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 132,808,387.22275242 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.60964075 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 415 active market(s) with $2,232,215.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

