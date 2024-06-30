Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Short Interest Update

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 978,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $171.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,167 shares in the company, valued at $695,852.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $268,334.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,200.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $80,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,852.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,729 shares of company stock worth $566,540. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bandwidth by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 4.6% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

