Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 32,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $39.77. 52,028,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,164,596. The company has a market cap of $311.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.