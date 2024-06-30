Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Boosted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.1% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. 52,028,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,164,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

