Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,791. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

