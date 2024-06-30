Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BRNS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. 21,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,286. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.46.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. On average, research analysts forecast that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:BRNS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 642,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics accounts for about 14.8% of DC Funds LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DC Funds LP owned approximately 1.65% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRNS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRNS

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.