Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2024

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BRNS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. 21,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,286. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.46.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. On average, research analysts forecast that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Barinthus Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNSFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 642,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics accounts for about 14.8% of DC Funds LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DC Funds LP owned approximately 1.65% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BRNS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRNS

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.