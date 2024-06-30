Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of BRNS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. 21,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,286. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.46.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. On average, research analysts forecast that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Barinthus Biotherapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on BRNS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on BRNS
About Barinthus Biotherapeutics
Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barinthus Biotherapeutics
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.