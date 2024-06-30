Barrington Research Weighs in on Franklin Covey Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Covey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FC. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of FC opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $504.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

