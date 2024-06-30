Barry Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises about 3.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $477,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $486,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,970. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

