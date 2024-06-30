Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Southeast Asia ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 249,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Southeast Asia ETF alerts:

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ASEA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.52. 14,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,029. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Profile

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Southeast Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Southeast Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.