Barry Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,042 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,067,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,419,000 after buying an additional 473,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.84. 133,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,462. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.44. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

