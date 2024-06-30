Barry Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 21,995 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 5.9% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 297,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,486,000.

GDX stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,818,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,682,875. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

