Barry Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 109,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 86,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.29. 1,015,422 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

