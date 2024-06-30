Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies comprises about 1.6% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.68. 1,788,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

