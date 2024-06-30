Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 404 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,590,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,497,302. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. TD Cowen cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

