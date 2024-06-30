Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Better Home & Finance stock traded down 0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 918,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,967. Better Home & Finance has a 12 month low of 0.30 and a 12 month high of 62.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.39 and its 200 day moving average is 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 22.25 million for the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.