BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Short Interest Down 18.0% in June

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,670,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 36,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. 8,094,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,997. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven K. Galson purchased 21,940 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $120,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,014.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $54,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,891.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven K. Galson acquired 21,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $120,450.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,014.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,392,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,978,000 after purchasing an additional 302,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,278,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 955,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 147,699 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,718,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 355,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

