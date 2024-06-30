BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an inline rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.70.

Get BioNTech alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BNTX opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 160.72 and a beta of 0.27. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $80.02 and a 1 year high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $410,984,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in BioNTech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 127,951 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,961,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 123.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 87,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.