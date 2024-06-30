Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) Short Interest Update

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 618,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biotricity stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.84% of Biotricity at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 53,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,530. The company has a market cap of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.40. Biotricity has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

Biotricity ( NASDAQ:BTCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Biotricity will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

