Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 53,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Biotricity has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

