Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million.
Biotricity Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BTCY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 53,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Biotricity has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.40.
Biotricity Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Biotricity
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.