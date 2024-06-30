Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million.
Biotricity Stock Performance
Shares of BTCY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.90. 53,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,530. Biotricity has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.
Biotricity Company Profile
