Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million.

Biotricity Stock Performance

Shares of BTCY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.90. 53,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,530. Biotricity has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

