BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTAI. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $48.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 890.63% and a negative net margin of 8,715.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $205,402.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,769.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 135,022 shares of company stock valued at $225,656 over the last three months. 35.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

