Bitcoin Price Hits $62,704.69 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $62,704.69 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,236.47 billion and $17.71 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00626728 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00071668 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,718,865 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

