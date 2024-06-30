Bitcoin Price Hits $62,704.69 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $62,704.69 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,236.47 billion and $17.71 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00626728 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00044144 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00071668 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,718,865 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
